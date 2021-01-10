'Pishi is rushing to take credit': Amit Malviya calls Mamata Banerjee 'shameless' for announcing free COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier, Banerjee wrote an open letter stating that the TMC government is working towards the free distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. "I am happy to inform that our government is making arrangements for reaching the vaccine to all people of the state free of any charge," the Chief Minister said in the letter addressed to the frontline workers.

Banerjee expressed her gratitude to all the COVID warriors for their selfless service to the people of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, India is set to launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers across the country.

Banerjee's announcement of free vaccination for everyone comes months ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, which are likely to be held in April-May.