'Pishi is rushing to take credit': Amit Malviya calls Mamata Banerjee 'shameless' for announcing free COVID-19 vaccine

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the latter announced that the state government is making arrangements to facilitate the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to all the people of the state free of cost.
Malviya said that Banerjee was a "disaster" when it came to managing the COVID-19 crisis. "From doctors to policemen, everyone protested against the Chief Minister’s apathy," he said. "But now that the Centre has announced free priority vaccination for 3 crore frontline workers across the country, Pishi (aunt) is rushing to take credit," Malviya added.
Malviya tweeted an image of a poster put by a TMC leader making the same "bogus claim". "It doesn’t stop at CM making bogus claim that her government is providing free Covid vaccine to all frontline workers, TMC cadres are rushing to put posters, which read, 'Every person of our state to be given Covid vaccine for free, announces Didi'. Shamelessness has no limit...," he wrote in another tweet.
Earlier, Banerjee wrote an open letter stating that the TMC government is working towards the free distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. "I am happy to inform that our government is making arrangements for reaching the vaccine to all people of the state free of any charge," the Chief Minister said in the letter addressed to the frontline workers.
Banerjee expressed her gratitude to all the COVID warriors for their selfless service to the people of West Bengal.
Meanwhile, India is set to launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers across the country.
Banerjee's announcement of free vaccination for everyone comes months ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, which are likely to be held in April-May.
