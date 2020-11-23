Pinarayi Vijayan makes U-turn on Kerala Police Act amendment, puts controversial Section 118A on hold

Facing flak over the law that may allow jailing of citizens over "offensive" or "defamatory" social media posts, the Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala on Monday put on hold implementation of the controversial amendment to the state Police Act.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic government cited criticism from various quarters, saying that a detailed discussion will be held in the state assembly before the next step.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government was not intending to implement the amendment act now as even those who supported the LDF and those who stood for protection of democracy expressed concern about it.

"We are not intending to implement the amended Kerala Police Act. A detailed discussion will be held in the state assembly in this regard and further steps will be taken after hearing views from various quarters," he said in a statement.