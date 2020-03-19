PIL seeks to stall ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s Rajya Sabha nomination

New Delhi: Human rights organisation Manushi's founder Madhu Kishwar on Wednesday filed a PIL in the Supreme Court challenging the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Kishwar contended in the petition that she feels deeply aggrieved at the appointment of Justice Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha, as "it compromises the independence and credibility of our judiciary at the highest levels.

During his tenure as a judge of the Supreme Court, and especially after he became the Chief Justice of India, Justice Gogoi delivered several historic judgments, some of which had the potential to create widespread unrest".

She has urged the Supreme Court to pass a direction to stay the notification and order of March 16 by which the ex-CJI has been made a Rajya Sabha member.