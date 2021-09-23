PIL mechanism must be used to strengthen system: SC

New Delhi

There are problems everywhere and mechanism of PIL must be used to strengthen the system rather than to blame someone, Supreme Court said on Wednesday while stressing on need to look for solutions.

The apex court observed that finding fault with the system is the "order of the day" but rather than discussing problems and blaming the system, one has to look for solutions to these problems. "We have to use PIL mechanism only to strengthen the system, not to blame someone," said a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, which was hearing a matter related to appointment of duly qualified special teachers to impart quality training and education to children with disability.

The top court told advocate Shoeb Alam, who was appearing for the petitioner, that it has taken note of the enormity of the problem raised in the matter and it has to see how the infrastructure can be improved and ask the concerned authorities to ensure that measures provided in the relevant laws and rules are implemented properly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 12:13 AM IST