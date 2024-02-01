Pictures: President Murmu Feeds Sweets To FM Sitharaman In Special Moment Ahead Of Interim Budget 2024

President Murmu with FM Nirmala Sitharaman | Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended regards to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and offered her sweets prior to the Finance Minister's arrival at parliament to deliver the Interim Budget 2024. Images shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan depicted President Murmu personally serving a portion of sweets to Sitharaman, accompanied by well wishes for her presentation.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan took to X to post pictures of the interaction and wrote, "Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman along with Ministers of State Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget. President Murmu extended her best wishes to the Union Finance Minister."

Sitharaman is delivering her sixth consecutive budget, matching the achievement of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. Desai, serving as Finance Minister, presented five annual budgets and one interim budget from 1959 to 1964.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In her address, the President said 2023 was a historic year for the country and among other steps, the country kept up the momentum of being the fastest-growing major economy.

"The year 2023 was a historic year for India when it grew the fastest among major economies despite the global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters," she said.

The last session before Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April-May this year, will have a total of eight sittings spread over 10 days.