Picture Of Arvind Kejriwal Placed Between Bhagat Singh & BR Ambedkar's Portraits Go Viral Amid Sunita Kejriwal's Video Statement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come under fire for placing jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's photo between the portraits of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar. Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal addressed a digital briefing on Thursday.

As Sunita read out a fresh video message on Kejriwal's behalf for the MLAs of Delhi, the picture of the chief minister placed between Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar’s portraits at her background caught the attention of netizens.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal issues a video statement on behalf of him for the MLAs of Delhi.

She says, "Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message to all MLAs. "Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should… pic.twitter.com/htOouPYJhX — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

Several users were quick to question AAP's need to place Kejriwal's photo between the two icons. While some worried the picture might be photoshopped, others stated that the photo was original and the party deliberately featured it to project Kejriwal as a revolutionary or freedom fighter.

The move stoked a new controversy as netizens lashed out at AAP for equating the jailed chief minister for alleged corruption with Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

"This is cinematic level of nonsense drama ! Unbelievable. The portrait of kejriwal on wall IS FOR REAL," wrote one X user.

Damn!!!



Guys did you see that portrait of Kejriwal behind Sunita?



Cringe Pro Max 😅😅 https://t.co/rhoRpHoXf2 — Ishita Arora (@IshitaA69618305) April 4, 2024

This drama is escalating far beyond expectations. Not entertaining any more!



Now, they have placed a portrait of Kejriwal, an accused of fraud, centrally among portraits of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb.



It's appalling how low they will stoop. — Vikas Sharma (@SharmaV_Dr) April 4, 2024

This is a sheer disrespect to freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh ji and B.R Ambedkar ji that a portrait of a criminal is hanging between their portrait.#KejriwalExposed#Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/ZsFRVKj1vR — Siddaram (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Siddarambjp) April 4, 2024

It's a really serious concern and pathetic antics of @AamAadmiParty & @KejriwalSunita



How low they can go !!!



Now, Arvind Kejriwal has become so great that his portrait is being placed with Bhagat Singh & Baba Sahab Ambedkar?



Were they corrupt & went to jail for Corruption? https://t.co/VT09UXZToO — Vinay Tiwari (@VinayTiwari_) April 4, 2024

They have put Kejriwal's picture with bhagat singh and baba saheb. Then they call everyone else an 'andhbhakt' 🤡 pic.twitter.com/6YASNz7rfl — Open Letter (@openletteryt) April 4, 2024

Meanwhile, in the digital briefing, Sunita informed that Kejriwal said even though was in jail, the people of Delhi should not face any problems.

"Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message to all MLAs. 'Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out. We need to solve their problems apart from official work," Sunita said.

Kejriwal has been arrested in a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government. He will remain in judicial custody till April 15.