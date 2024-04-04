 Picture Of Arvind Kejriwal Placed Between Bhagat Singh & BR Ambedkar's Portraits Go Viral Amid Sunita Kejriwal's Video Statement
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPicture Of Arvind Kejriwal Placed Between Bhagat Singh & BR Ambedkar's Portraits Go Viral Amid Sunita Kejriwal's Video Statement

Picture Of Arvind Kejriwal Placed Between Bhagat Singh & BR Ambedkar's Portraits Go Viral Amid Sunita Kejriwal's Video Statement

As Sunita read out a fresh message on Kejriwal's behalf for the MLAs of Delhi, the picture of him placed between Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar’s portraits caught the attention of netizens.

Vishakha SonawaneUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
article-image

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come under fire for placing jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's photo between the portraits of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar. Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal addressed a digital briefing on Thursday.

As Sunita read out a fresh video message on Kejriwal's behalf for the MLAs of Delhi, the picture of the chief minister placed between Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar’s portraits at her background caught the attention of netizens.

Several users were quick to question AAP's need to place Kejriwal's photo between the two icons. While some worried the picture might be photoshopped, others stated that the photo was original and the party deliberately featured it to project Kejriwal as a revolutionary or freedom fighter.

The move stoked a new controversy as netizens lashed out at AAP for equating the jailed chief minister for alleged corruption with Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

"This is cinematic level of nonsense drama ! Unbelievable. The portrait of kejriwal on wall IS FOR REAL," wrote one X user.

Meanwhile, in the digital briefing, Sunita informed that Kejriwal said even though was in jail, the people of Delhi should not face any problems.

"Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message to all MLAs. 'Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out. We need to solve their problems apart from official work," Sunita said.

Kejriwal has been arrested in a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government. He will remain in judicial custody till April 15.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Gandhi Taking Support From PFI's Political Leadership: Smriti Irani Launches Scathing Attack...

Rahul Gandhi Taking Support From PFI's Political Leadership: Smriti Irani Launches Scathing Attack...

'Truth Always Wins': Amravati MP Naneet Rana After Supreme Court Upholds Her Caste Certificate

'Truth Always Wins': Amravati MP Naneet Rana After Supreme Court Upholds Her Caste Certificate

Picture Of Arvind Kejriwal Placed Between Bhagat Singh & BR Ambedkar's Portraits Go Viral Amid...

Picture Of Arvind Kejriwal Placed Between Bhagat Singh & BR Ambedkar's Portraits Go Viral Amid...

'Hurt That Congress Didn't Accept Ram Mandir Invitation': Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP Hours After...

'Hurt That Congress Didn't Accept Ram Mandir Invitation': Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP Hours After...

'People Pushing Me...Lack Of Discipline': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Vents Frustration On...

'People Pushing Me...Lack Of Discipline': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Vents Frustration On...