‘Photos From Thailand And New York Used In Manifesto’: BJP Takes A Dig At Congress (Watch)

X

The BJP mocked the Congress party on Friday claiming that some of the photos used in its manifesto are from foreign countries, including a photo from Thailand which it said is Rahul Gandhi’s favourite destination.

Launching the attack on Congress, BJP national spokesperson in a press conference in Delhi said, "There is a picture on water management in Congress manifesto. This picture is of the Buffalo River in New York state. Till now they have not been able to find out who was tweeting from their Social Media chairperson's Twitter, but who sent them this picture? Under the Environment section, a picture from Rahul Gandhi's favoured destination, Thailand has been put. Who is putting all this in their manifesto?"

#WATCH | On Congress' manifesto for Lok Sabha elections, BJP National Spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "There is a picture on water management in Congress manifesto. This picture is of the Buffalo River in New York state. Till now they have not been able to find out who… pic.twitter.com/7eRWLZi8YF — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

Meanwhile, PM Modi slammed Congress after it released its poll manifesto. While speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Churu, PM Modi said,"Unlike other parties, BJP does not just issue 'ghoshna patra', we bring 'sankalp patra'.”

The Congress party launched its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the party headquarters on Friday, making a slew of promises for diverse sections of society including women, farmers, youths and the elderly.

Congress just released it's manifesto for Lok Sabha 2024!



It's called "NYAY Patra", it consists of 5 NYAY and 25 guarantees of Rahul Gandhi 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/a44HURQ27u — Akshit (@CaptainGzb) April 5, 2024

The caste Census remains one of the biggest highlights of the party's manifesto, reinforcing one of its major poll planks 'jitni abaadi utna haq', for which Rahul Gandhi has been galvanising public support.

Other key features of the manifesto include restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and MSP guarantee on crops. The party also promises to scrap the GST law and abolish Agnipath scheme brought in by the Modi government, if voted to power.

Describing its manifesto as 'Nyay Patra', the party has also promised "to review and undo anti-people laws" and "help media re-discover its freedom."