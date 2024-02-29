PHOTOS: Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Celebrations, Ambanis Start Anna Seva In Jamnagar

In keeping with their long-standing tradition, the Ambani family has started Anna Seva (community food service) in villages located around Reliance’s Jamnagar township, seeking blessings from the community members for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Anna Seva is set to benefit 51,000 local residents and will continue for the next few days in villages in and around Jamnagar.

On Wednesday (February 28), at Jogvad village near the Reliance township in Jamnagar, members of the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Viren Merchant, Shaila Merchant, and Radhika’s grandmother, personally served traditional Gujarati dinner items to the community from nearby villages and sought their blessings.

After dinner, the attendees were also invited to the traditional folk music format Daayro and treated to a captivating performance by noted Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi.

The Ambani family upholds the age-old Indic dictum, ‘Manav seva hi Madhav seva’ – ‘Service to humanity is service to God’. In the spirit of this principle, they have followed the tradition to commence every major occasion in their family by providing for and serving people and reinforcing their commitment to the community.