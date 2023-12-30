Phoenix Mall Of Asia Shut Down Temporarily By Bengaluru Police Ahead Of New Year's Eve, Here's Why

Phoenix Mall of Asia | X/@KfiTalks

Bengaluru, December 30: Ahead of the New Year 2024, the Bengaluru police on Saturday, December 30, temporarily shut down the Phoenix Mall of Asia on Bellary road for the public. As per an order issued by Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand, the general public won't be allowed in the Phoenix Mall of Asia for 16 days from 10 am December 31 to midnight on January 15.

Commissioner B Dayanand invoked Section 144(1) (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) and 144(2) (ex-parte notice) of the Code of Criminal Procedure to restrict public access to the Bengaluru mall. The step will prevent annoyance and disturbance to public tranquillity, read the order.

Phoenix Mall of Asia temporarily closed, here's why

The Phoenix Mall of Asia does not have enough parking space for vehicles, the police department concluded. As per the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Bengaluru, there is a need to provide parking space for "at least 10,000 cars and 10,000 two wheelers".

The lack of parking space causes traffic snarls on Bellary road and other connecting routes, resulting in inconveniences to the public, the Commissioner was informed by senior cops.

How lack of parking space leads to traffic congestion

"The mall has only 2 basements to park 2,324 cars and two-wheelers. As there is not enough space for parking in this mall, the vehicles of the public coming to the mall are waiting in queue at the entrance of the mall without being able to enter inside. Due to this, there is traffic congestion on the service road alongside the main road and this in turn leads to vehicular traffic getting halted for a long time on both sides of the highway's main carriageway," the Commissioner noted in his order.

The Commissioner has also written to BBPM or Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, seeking cancellation of the partial occupancy certificate issued to the Phoenix Mall of Asia.