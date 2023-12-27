Bengaluru: Phoenix Mall Of Asia, Other Malls Abruptly Closed Amidst Pro-Kannada Protests

Phoenix Mall of Asia | X/@KfiTalks

Bengaluru, December 27: The city of Bengaluru on Wednesday, December 27, witnessed massive protests by a group Kannada Rakshana Vedike (KRV) demanding prominence for Kannada language on signboards. In wake of the protests, several malls in Bengaluru, including the newly-opened Phoenix Mall of Asia, were abruptly shut down.

According to reports, heavy police presence was seen at the entrances of malls in Bengaluru. The cops did not let people go inside the malls and said that they would remain shut throughout the day.

Mall of Asia seized by police. Good move. They need to plan traffic before reopening it again. #mallofasia #pheonixmallofasia #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/sdnFLF2kPu — Pallav Rustogi (@pallav_rus) December 27, 2023

English signboards removed by pro-Kannada outfit

Activists of the Kannada Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada outfit, allegedly smashed the English signboards. They also ransacked properties, advertisement boards and hoardings as their 'Maha Abhiyan' campaign reportedly turned violent.

Popular commercial establishments such as Starbucks, Third Wave, Toyota, House of Masaba, Forest Essentials, Theobroma and others were targeted during the protests by the KRV demanding prominence for Kannada language on signboards.

VIDEO | Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike tear down posters in English on Bengaluru streets, warning commercial establishments to install billboards in Kannada. pic.twitter.com/LVQUUVj2DV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2023

VIDEO | Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, protesting in Bengaluru over their demand of use of boards with 60% signage in Kannada by commercial establishment, detained by police. pic.twitter.com/xZowMJ7xbt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2023

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Kannada Raksha Vedhike holds a protest demanding all businesses and enterprises in Karnataka to put nameplates in Kannada. pic.twitter.com/ZMX5s9iJd0 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

KRV apologises for inconvenience

KRV President TA Narayana Gowda apologised to the people of Bengaluru as the protests caused inconvenience. "We apologise for the inconvenience faced by the people of Bengaluru. I assume that they will understand the organisation of large-scale protests to ensure usage of Kannada language on sign boards," he told news agency IANS.

Gowda warned to intensify the protest if sign boards giving prominence to Kannada language are not installed before February 28. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Tushar Girinath has also directed that all sign boards should be in Kannada by February 28 in Bengaluru.