Videos: Pro-Kannada Groups Go On Rampage In Bengaluru, Vandalise McDonald’s & Other English Signboards Over '60% Kannada' Rule

Pro-Kannada groups on Wednesday made their way into Bengaluru city from the Sadahalli toll plaza, organising a massive rally to advocate for the inclusion of sixty percent Kannada content on signboards and logos.

Footage from the scene depicted both men and women dismantling individual English letter signs from a well-known hotel chain McDonald’s at the Sadahalli toll plaza, all the while vociferously chanting slogans.

Several days following the issuance of notices by the city's civic body mandating prominent Kannada signage for commercial establishments, members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedika took action on Tuesday by removing certain English signboards in various areas of Bengaluru. According to news agency PTI, the pro-Kannada activists additionally cautioned shops to promptly display billboards in the local language.

Pro Kannada activists demanding

60% Kannada on Signboards, vandalise properties commercial establishments with English signboards and deface name boards near Sadahalli toll plaza in Bengaluru. Similar vandalism seen in different parts of Bengaluru City.#Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/0YSjm4iydh — Akshara D M (@Aksharadm6) December 27, 2023

Karnataka CM has set Feb 28 deadline

Enhanced police security measures have been implemented around the toll plaza, including the installation of barricades to impede the rally's entry into the central city area.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that establishments must adhere to the directive by February 28.

According to a Times of India report, various traders' associations in Chickpet have urged shop and business owners to display nameboards with 60% of signage in Kannada by the February 28 deadline. This urgent plea aims to preempt potential legal actions by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and to forestall any disruptions by pro-Kannada activists.

A participant in the meeting, representing the trading community, stated that officials from BBMP and the police department provided assurances to stakeholders that there would be no interference until February 28. Consequently, the traders' community is actively raising awareness among business owners and urging them to update their signage.