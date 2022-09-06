Perfumers from Europe & Middle East to attend UP’s first international perfume festival in Kannauj | Photo credit: ANI

The famous Attar (Perfume) from Kannauj would now reach the markets of Europe and the Middle East. For the first time, the Yogi Government of Uttar Pradesh is organizing an International Attar Festival in February next to attract perfumers from overseas. The state government is planning to invite perfumers from various countries to the festival who would see the process of Attar making in Kannauj, its ingredient and other qualities.

The festival would also provide a platform to the perfumers of Kannauj to trade with foreign companies. The Kannauj perfumers would have an opportunity to display their product in front of global buyers and traders.

It may be mentioned that Kannauj city of UP is famous across the world for its perfume. According to the officials of the MSME department, the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has taken up the responsibility to invite foreign delegates to the festival. During the festival, one day programme has been organized in UP’s state capital Lucknow where seminars and workshops would be held. After this, the foreign guests would be taken to Kannauj where they meet the Attar traders, manufacturers and exporters.

The officials informed that delegates from the countries known for their perfume business would participate in this festival. These include France, Switzerland, Germany and Middle East countries. They said that the biggest delegation could be from France, which is world known for its quality perfume. The officials said that the biggest quality in Kannauj Attar is that it is being produced from essence oil, which is completely organic and has no side effects on the body. Whereas in most countries alcohol is used to produce perfume. The demand for organic perfume is growing worldwide hence Kannauj stands a fair chance to get a good market share.

The foreign delegates coming to the festival would also be taken to the upcoming perfume park n UP at the Lucknow-Agra expressway. It may be mentioned that UP is making a perfume park on the 57-acre area on this expressway near Kannauj whose first phase would be inaugurated this November.