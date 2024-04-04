'People Pushing Me...Lack Of Discipline': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Vents Frustration On Hot Mic

Mallikarjun Kharge | File

A video clip of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has gone viral on social media, showing Kharge expressing his frustration over mismanagement during his press conference in Delhi.

In the viral video, Congress president Kharge is heard saying, "Arrangements should have been made earlier... In the crowd of thousands... pushing and shoving among four or five hundred people... there is no discipline..even I was pushed... and they talk big... and then they expect us to praise them... this has happened for the second time."

Following this, the mic was muted. Meanwhile, a Congress leader sitting beside Kharge hints to him that the mic is on. In response, a bewildered Kharge picks up a mic and taps on it to check.

No respect for me, I am pushed and sidelined by congress workers for other leaders. No discipline, No Respect for me. It has happened with me earlier also - Congress President and Dalit leader Kharge complaining while the Mike was left open by mistake pic.twitter.com/SrfTeJfshO — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 3, 2024

This clip was widely shared by right-wing supporters, alleging that Mallikarjun Kharge does not command respect within the Congress party.

A handle known as Megh Updates, recognized for its anti-Congress posts, posted on X, "No respect for me; I am pushed aside by Congress workers for other leaders. No discipline, no respect for me. This has happened to me before - Congress President and Dalit leader Kharge complained while the microphone was accidentally left on."

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress president has been traveling across the country to campaign for the party's candidates. On Wednesday, he launched the 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' initiative in the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency, with the aim of reaching out to over 80 million households nationwide.

BJP failed to deliver promises: Kharge

Starting the campaign from the Ghonda locality, Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Modi ki guarantee," stating that the BJP-led Central government has failed to deliver on its promises.

During a rally, Kharge outlined his party's assurances, focusing on the "Paanch Nyay" or five pillars of justice: justice for youth (yuva nyay), justice for women (naari nyay), justice for farmers (kisaan nyay), justice for workers (shramik nyay), and justice of partnership (hissedari nyay). He stressed that the Congress ensures the fulfillment of its commitments and criticized Modi's ineffective assurances.