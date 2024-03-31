'Rahul Gandhi Ji Apni Jaan Diye': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Goofs Up At INDIA Bloc Rally (VIDEO)

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge at March 31 INDIA bloc rally | ANI

In what could be another embarrasment for the Congress party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the Sunday (March 31) INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila ground in Delhi goofed-up and confused Rahul Gandhi for Rajiv Gandhi while trying to pay tribute to the latter.

Netizens were quick to pick up the mistake and pointed out the goof-up on social media platform X. Several users shared the clip of Mallikarjun Kharge in which the Congress president said that Rahul Gandhi "sacrificed his life for the country."

"Humne toh desh ko azaadi dene ke liye lada, khoon bahaya, desh ko ekta rakhne ke liye Shrimati Indira Gandhi ji apni jaan di, Rahul Gandhi ji apna jaan diye, unke shareer ke tukde tukde hogaye. Aur waisa hi Shrimati Indira ji, desh ko ekta rakhne ke liye, 32 goliyan apne chaati ko lagayi (We bled for the freedom of this country. Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life, Rahul Gandhi became a matyr for the country and his body was blown away in pieces. Indira Gandhi took bullets to her chest for the unity of this country), said Kharge in his speech.

“राहुल गांधी ने देश के लिए जान दी, उनके शरीर के टुकड़े-टुकड़े हो गये”



Never a dull moment with @kharge ji in the house!!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fW9f2JxC6p — Priti Gandhi (Modi ka Parivar) (@MrsGandhi) March 31, 2024

On Sunday (March 31), the opposition INDIA bloc parties held a rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground for "protecting democracy and Constitution" as stated by the Congress party earlier.

A number of opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav among others were present at the rally.

The rally also assumed significance as it came in the backdrop of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the Delhi liquor policy scam case by the ED. The AAP and the opposition has been alleging that the Central government misused agencies like the ED to browbeat the opposition.