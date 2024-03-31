INDIA's 'Loktantra Bachao' Rally: Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar Among Opposition Leaders Assemble In Show Of Strength

PM

Leaders of the opposition alliance INDIA bloc have gathered for the "Save Democracy" rally at Ramlila ground in Delhi on Sunday.

This marks the first occasion following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged liquor policy scam.

The rally is perceived as a display of strength by the opposition and a test of their ability to unite and speak with one voice on an issue. Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, will deliver the CM’s message to the nation from Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

Opposition leaders present at Ramlila Maidan include Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rahul Gandhi, NCP founder Sharad Pawar, NC Chief Farooq Abdullah, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, among others.

#WATCH | INDIA alliance rally: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and other… pic.twitter.com/3LIUI0g5fE — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

#WATCH | INDIA alliance rally: Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and other INDIA alliance leaders present at the rally in Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/JCMU1skuAH — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: From the Maha Rally at the Ramlila Maidan, AAP Minister Gopal Rai says, "Protests have erupted in the whole country after March 21. No one is able to understand why a sitting CM has been arrested. But it is not just Arvind Kejriwal. Before arresting the Delhi CM,… pic.twitter.com/GBxuDn7okp — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

Addressing the rally, AAP Minister Gopal Rai said, "Protests have erupted in the whole country after March 21. No one is able to understand why a sitting CM has been arrested. But it is not just Arvind Kejriwal. Before arresting the Delhi CM, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was arrested... With the misuse of the ED and CBI, democracy is under attack..."

Uddhav Thackeray

#WATCH | Delhi: From the Maha Rally at the Ramlila Maidan, Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray says, "Now, their (BJP's) dream is of crossing 400 (seats)... It is time that one party and one person's government have to go... We are not here for the… pic.twitter.com/KqGWmHl0GT — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

Uddhav Thackeray:

"Now, their (BJP's) dream is of crossing 400 (seats)... It is time that one party and one person's government have to go... We are not here for the election campaign, we are here to protect democracy... BJP washed the people who they once alleged of corruption. They washed them in a washing machine and made them clean. How can a party full of corrupts run the government?... The BJP is calling this rally, a rally of thugs..."