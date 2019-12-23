People of Jharkhand rejected BJP and CAA, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that the narrative of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) raised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not work in Jharkhand as trends for the Assembly elections showed Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance ahead of the ruling BJP.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah raised the matter of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in his rallies but that doesn't seem to work in Jharkhand. Looking at the trend, it seems that the people of Jharkhand have rejected the BJP. The Adivasis residing in Jharkhand have kept the BJP away from power," Raut told ANI.

On being asked about his views on Prime Minister Modi's speech delivered at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi yesterday, he said: "The Prime Minister should have given a clarification in the House. The Union Home Minister and the Prime Minister are saying two different things." Raut further said the country is 'satisfied' with the clarification given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding NRC but now it has to be seen whether an atmosphere of peace is created across the nation or not.