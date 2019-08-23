People gave resounding mandate for building new India: PM Modi in France

In an apparent reference to the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "There is no scope for temporary in India. You would have seen that a country of 1.25 billion people, the land of Mahatma Gandhi, Gautam Buddha, Ram, Krishna, took 70 years to remove what was temporary."

Asserting that people gave resounding mandate to the BJP government for building 'New India', Modi, who is in France on the first leg of his three-nation tour, said that India is moving fast on the path of development.

On triple talaq he said, "We did away with practice of triple talaq; injustice cannot be done to Muslim women in new India." He said India will achieve most of the climate change goals set for 2030, in the next year and a half. Prime Minister Modi said India will be free of tuberculosis in 2025.