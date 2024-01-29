'People Are Watching Everything, They Will Give Befitting Reply To Such Opportunism': TMC On Nitish's Exit

TMC Leader Firhad Hakim | File

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for changing sides. People are watching everything, said TMC minister Firhad Hakim. "Playing with the people's mandate for personal gain is not good. The people are watching everything, and they will give a befitting reply to such opportunism. The INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP. Mamata Banerjee is one of the architects of the opposition alliance and will defeat the BJP," Hakim asserted.

Nitish's exit is 'not a jolt' for INDIA

The remark comes soon after Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar Chief Minister earlier in the day, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' he had joined less than 18 months ago and in the opposition bloc INDIA. Kumar then took oath again as the Chief Minister of the state and formed a government in alliance with the BJP.

Senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy contends Nitish Kumar's exit is "not a jolt" for the opposition alliance. "It is not good politically if an ally leaves you. But such things do happen in politics. People come and go. So, it is not a jolt," he said.

TMC was always apprehensive about Nitish's credibility

"Nitish Kumar has history of changing sides and alliances. He is known for his political somersaults. It is unfortunate that he left the INDIA bloc to join the NDA. The people will give befitting reply," claimed Roy. Another TMC leader, said on condition of anonymity, "The TMC was always apprehensive about his credibility because of his history of somersaults. However, the Congress considered Nitish Kumar to be a very credible partner," the leader said.