'Didi Is Enough For Bengal': TMC Workers Chant Slogans As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters West Bengal's Coochbehar

Contrasting visuals from West Bengal appeared on Thursday as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal. On one side, Gandhi received a resounding welcome in Coochbehar; on the other side, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters held placards holding placards stating in bold, 'Didi is enough for Bengal'.

This came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee declared that her party will contest alone in the state for the upcoming crucial Lok Sabha elections. The TMC workers also held placards shifting the blame of the potential divide in the INDIA bloc on West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

After Assam, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra made its way into West Bengal. State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury welcomed the Yatra as it crossed into West Bengal through Bakshirhat, situated in the Cooch Behar district's northern region.

'TMC fights for Constitution'

Earlier in the day, TMC leader Derek O'Brien held Chowdhury responsible for the impasse between the party and Congress. He also said that while the INDIA bloc had several detractors, only two - the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chowdhury - have repeatedly spoken against it.

"After the general elections, if the Congress does its job and defeats the BJP on a substantial number of seats, the Trinamool Congress will very much be a part of the front that believes and fights for the Constitution," O'Brien told reporters.