As Delhi's Water Minister, Atishi, continues her indefinite fast, protesting against the severe water shortage affecting the capital, a new video has been going viral on social media purportedly reminding a doctor to inform people about her increasing ketone levels. Monday marked the fourth day of her 'Water Satyagraha' at Bhogal in Jangpura, where Atishi has vowed to remain until the Haryana government releases Delhi's rightful share of water.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has shared updates on social media, highlighting Atishi's health condition. According to the AAP updates, she has been losing weight, her blood pressure is dropping and her ketone levels have been rapidly increasing. In one of the videos, it can be seen that after the doctor gives information about her health conditions, Atishi tells him something, he informs the people about her rising ketone levels.

"The doctor forgot to tell that Atishi's ketone level had increased, then Atishi herself called the doctor and told him that "the ketone level is continuously increasing". People are so dramatic," one X user who shared the video stated.

BJP reacts to viral video

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to the viral video saying the doctor "forgot script".

Doctor forgot script

Atishi Marlena reminded him

What is ketone level?

K͏etone levels refer to the ͏amount of ketones in a person's bloo͏d or ur͏ine. Ketones are chemi͏cals p͏rodu͏ced by liver͏ when it breaks down fats for en͏ergy. This typically happe͏ns when the body does not have enough insulin to use glucose (sugar) for energy.͏

In simple terms, ket͏ones are an alternative fuel source for the body, espec͏ially whe͏n a person is low on͏ ca͏rbohy͏drates. Meas͏uri͏ng ketone levels can help monitor metabolic conditions, like diabetes or whether a person is in a state called ketosi͏s, often aimed for i͏n low-carb diets.

If ketone lev͏el͏s get too hig͏h, it can be dangerous͏ and lead to a co͏ndition called ketoacidosis͏,͏ particularly ͏i͏n p͏eople ͏wit͏h diabetes.

tishi issues video message

In a video message from the hunger strike site, Atishi accused the Haryana government of reducing Delhi's water supply by 100 million gallons per day (MGD) over the past three weeks. This reduction, equivalent to 46 crore liters, has left 2.8 million Delhi residents struggling for water. She has made it clear that her fast will not end until the water supply is restored.

Amid the protest, AAP ministers convened at the strike site, deciding to write a letter to the Prime Minister seeking intervention. They have also invited Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and other officials to inspect the flow meter readings at Wazirabad and Bawana, and to observe the river's water level to confirm the reduced water supply.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor met with an AAP delegation, reporting that Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, has assured that his state will consider providing additional water to Delhi.