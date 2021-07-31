Pegasus snooping: Opposition divided on jointly moving SC for an investigation in the scandal

New Delhi: Even as the Opposition parties are united in the blockade of Parliament until the issue of Pegasus snooping is discussed, they are divided on a proposal to jointly move the Supreme Court for an investigation into it. The move has been discussed twice this week.

Though the dominant view is to take the legal recourse, the Congress is reluctant. It scuttled a decision by pleading that it would like to consult its top lawyers. The reluctance apparently stems from the fear of an adverse court judgment providing relief to the government cornered on the issue, as it happened with Rafale in 2019.

The Congress lawyers have told the party leadership that they find no need to go to court since the issue is already flagged for consideration by the SC the next week, as assured by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Friday. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is also a Rajya Sabha member of the Congress, got the case listed the next week by mentioning it on behalf of senior journalists N Ram and Sasi Kumar.

Moreover, they say some of them are in any case going to appear in the court on behalf of those who have filed the petitions. They do not agree with the view of the Opposition leaders that a joint petition will create a moral pressure.

They point out that the Congress had opposed the idea of moving court over the Rafale deal as well on their advice, but former BJP ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan went to the SC and cut a sorry figure as the court refused to order an inquiry.