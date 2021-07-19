Pegasus row: Punjab CM slams Central govt, says 'shocking assault' on country's democracy

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday attacked the BJP-led Centre over the Pegasus snooping issue, saying it was a "shocking assault" on the country's democracy, and urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the matter.

More than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge, besides scores of business persons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the Israeli spyware sold only to government agencies, an international media consortium had reported on Sunday.

In an official statement issued here, Chief Minister Singh said this is a "shocking assault" and "shameful attack" on India's democratic polity by the Union government and it has "compromised national security with this blatantly disgraceful act".

IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has dismissed media reports on the use of the Pegasus software to snoop on Indians, saying the allegations levelled just ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament are aimed at maligning Indian democracy.

The chief minister alleged that "with such snooping, which simply could not have been undertaken by the Israeli company without the central government's go-ahead, the NDA government had put sensitive information into the hands of various global agencies, governments and organisations with the potential to misuse it against the country".