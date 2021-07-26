Pegasus row: Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government sanctions Commission of Enquiry

A special cabinet meeting led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday passed the Commission of Enquiry to investigate the Pegasus 'phone hacking' allegations. The update comes just before the TMC supremo's impending visit to the national capital.

Talking to the media, Mamata said that since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government had failed to set up a commission for the same. West Bengal, she noted was the first state to set up such a commission.

“Former Justice of Supreme Court MB Lokur and former Calcutta High Court Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya will look after the commission. They will see who and how the snooping scam started and who all are in the list. Several journalists and people from the judiciary along with politicians’ phones were hacked. Other states should also commission,” said Mamata, adding that the TMC government had set the model.

Keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha election in mind, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is not leaving any stones unturned to woo the people and uniting the opposition parties against the BJP. Banerjee, who is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 28 is also expected to meet all the opposition party leaders to set up an anti-Modi front.

Meanwhile, no sooner did the TMC supremo leave for the national capital than the TMC leaders started a new hashtag trending on Twitter claiming ‘Ab ki baar Didi ki Sarkar’ (This time it is Didi’s government).

Slamming the move, West Bengal BJP vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that while it was good to dream, the TMC did not have any grounds outside West Bengal.