Peak Bihar: Armed men flee with 55 kg of gold from gold-financing company in Hajipur

Bihar: At least half a dozen armed men on Saturday allegedly looted 55-kgs of gold from a gold financing company in Hajipur city of Bihar.
Superintendent of Police (SP) M K Chaudhary said, "A company called Muthoot Finance has alleged that 55-kgs of gold was looted from their office by six armed men." Chaudhary added that a team is investigating the matter.
Further details are awaited in this regard.
