India

Updated on

Peak Bihar: Armed men flee with 55 kg of gold from gold-financing company in Hajipur

By Asia News International

At least half a dozen armed men on Saturday allegedly looted 55-kgs of gold from a gold financing company in Hajipur city of Bihar

Peak Bihar: Armed men flee with 55 kg of gold from gold-financing company in Hajipur
Photo: ANI

Bihar: At least half a dozen armed men on Saturday allegedly looted 55-kgs of gold from a gold financing company in Hajipur city of Bihar.

Superintendent of Police (SP) M K Chaudhary said, "A company called Muthoot Finance has alleged that 55-kgs of gold was looted from their office by six armed men." Chaudhary added that a team is investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in