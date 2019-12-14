Patna students join protest

Patna: After North East, students from Bihar also joined protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Saturday.

Students of Patna University disrupted movement of vehicles near Gandhi Maidan in the heart of the capital.

Hundreds of students shouted anti-Act slogans.Police had latchicharged and fired tear gas shells on the mob.

The Riot Control police used water cannons on the students who had earlier boycotted their classes.

RJD leaders held a havan ceremony at Kargil Chauk to seek divine action against the Act There is division in the JDU on citizenship act as some top leaders asked the chief minister and party president, Nitish Kumar to restore secular credentials of the party by not implementing the Act in Bihar.