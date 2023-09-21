Patna: RJD Supremo Lalu, Son & Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Enjoy 'Launda Dance' At Rabri Devi's Residence; Video Viral

RJD Supremo Lalu, Son & Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Enjoy 'Launda Dance' | Twitter

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav who is out on parole after his kidney transplant was seen enjoying a 'Launda Dance' (Boys Dance) at Rabdi Devi's residence in Patna. The video of Lalu Prasad Yadav enjoying the dance is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that men dressed as women are performing on the stage and Lalu Prasad Yadav is enjoying the dance along with other leaders of his party.

The event was organised at the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna

There are reports that the event was organised at the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna. Lalu Prasad along with his son & Bihar's environment, forest and climate change minister Tej Pratap Yadav and other leaders of RJD is seen enjoying the launda dance. The leader is also seems to be in good health condition after he was granted parole citing kidney transplant and other health issues.

Launda dance is a traditional dance of Bihar

Launda dance is a traditional dance that has been followed in Bihar for a long time. The launda dance or launda naach has been a part of Bihar's culture. Lalu Prasad Yadav has always supported the traditional dance of Bihar. Launda Dance is a dance in which men dress and do make up like women and perform dance and also sing songs. The dance has been popular in Bihar since the 19th century. The dance has now been marginalised in the state as only a few dance groups are left in Bihar who perform the Launda Dance. The dance is performed during auspiscious occassions like marriages, child births and others.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been coming out in public more often

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been coming out in public more often after his kidney transplantation. He was earlier spotted enjoying kulfi at the Marine Drive of Patna. The RJD supremo was also spotted at a restaurant enjoying Rajasthani thali in Patna. Lalu Prasad Yadav is also attending the meetings of the INDIA bloc in other states and he is also seen visiting Temples and other religious places frequently. Earlier, a video also circulated in which an IPS officer was holding umbrella for the leader. The video went viral and the leader faced ire from the people on social media.

