Bihar Shocker! 30 stray dogs SHOT DEAD in Begusarai within 2 days after government order

Patna: 30 stray dogs killed in Begusarai within 2 days after government order | Representative Image

Patna: In a shocking incident, nearly 30 dogs were shot dead by a team of hunters in Bihar's Begusarai district after a government order was issued to curb the alleged issue of man-eating dogs. A total of 16 dogs were killed on Tuesday and another 14 were killed on Wednesday.

Special team arrived Patna to shoot down man-eating dogs

According to report in India Today, a team formed by the district administration and Forest and Environment Department arrived Patna to shoot the untamed stray dogs. The dogs were allegedly believed to be killing people in the vilages.

Shakti Kumar, a hunter from Forest and Environment Department along with his team members reached Bahiyar of Bachwada, Kadarabad, Arba, Bhikhamchak, and Rani Panchayats and killed the stray dogs.

10 people attacked by dogs last year

At least 10 people were attacked by the man-eating dogs in the area in 2022. Hence, the government looked into the matter and issued an order to get them killed.

Incident involving strays reported earlier this week

An octogenarian woman, who takes care of around 300 stray dogs, on Monday alleged that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers razed her jhuggi, shop and makeshift shelter for the canines.

'Destroyed jhuggi, shop and also beat my dogs', says Pratima Devi

"MCD workers demolished my jhuggi and shop. They took away my belongings and also beat my dogs. I have at least 250-300 dogs. I am sitting under the tree now with my dogs," Pratima Devi told ANI.

She said that she would take care of the dogs as long as she lives.