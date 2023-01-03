Delhi: MCD workers beat stray dogs & raze jhuggi, shop of their 80-year-old caretaker in Saket: nearly 300 strays rendered homeless

Delhi: MCD workers beat stray dogs and raze jhuggi, shop of their 80-year-old caretaker | ANI

Delhi: An octogenarian woman, who takes care of around 300 stray dogs, on Monday alleged that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers razed her jhuggi, shop and makeshift shelter for the canines.

Delhi | Dogs & their octogenarian caretaker thrown out of their home by MCD



MCD workers demolished my jhuggi & shop, took away my belongings & also beat my dogs. I have at least 250-300 dogs. I am sitting under the tree now with my dogs: Pratima Devi, caretaker of dogs pic.twitter.com/gzw1CebUAr — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Pratima Devi (80), a dog lover has been taking care of stray dogs in and around Delhi's Saket area for several years.

Tragic event happened near PVR saket, MCD demolished a shelter of at least 20-40 dogs. They were living along with Amma ji. No place for ammaji n her dogs. All false promises of shelters and homes for the poor@MenakaGandhi @AAPDelhi @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/yB0AXABlrq — rupunkel (@rupunkel) January 2, 2023

'Destroyed jhuggi, shop and also beat my dogs', says Pratima Devi

"MCD workers demolished my jhuggi and shop. They took away my belongings and also beat my dogs. I have at least 250-300 dogs. I am sitting under the tree now with my dogs," Pratima Devi told ANI.

She said that she would take care of the dogs as long as she lives.

Wants to take care of her dogs until she lives: Pratima Devi

"Since morning the dogs have not been fed. I came to Delhi in 1984. Since then I have been taking care of dogs. I am 80 years old now. I do not have the physical strength to move around or look for work. I want to stay here and take care of these dogs for as long as I live," Pratima Devi added.

Earlier in 2017, she alleged that MCD razed her makeshift shelter for dogs.