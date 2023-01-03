e-Paper Get App
Delhi: MCD workers beat stray dogs & raze jhuggi, shop of their 80-year-old caretaker in Saket: nearly 300 strays rendered homeless

Pratima Devi (80), a dog lover has been taking care of stray dogs in and around Delhi's Saket area for several years

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: MCD workers beat stray dogs and raze jhuggi, shop of their 80-year-old caretaker | ANI
Delhi: An octogenarian woman, who takes care of around 300 stray dogs, on Monday alleged that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers razed her jhuggi, shop and makeshift shelter for the canines.

Pratima Devi (80), a dog lover has been taking care of stray dogs in and around Delhi's Saket area for several years.

'Destroyed jhuggi, shop and also beat my dogs', says Pratima Devi

"MCD workers demolished my jhuggi and shop. They took away my belongings and also beat my dogs. I have at least 250-300 dogs. I am sitting under the tree now with my dogs," Pratima Devi told ANI.

She said that she would take care of the dogs as long as she lives.

Wants to take care of her dogs until she lives: Pratima Devi

"Since morning the dogs have not been fed. I came to Delhi in 1984. Since then I have been taking care of dogs. I am 80 years old now. I do not have the physical strength to move around or look for work. I want to stay here and take care of these dogs for as long as I live," Pratima Devi added.

Earlier in 2017, she alleged that MCD razed her makeshift shelter for dogs.

article-image

