Mumbai: Stray dog found with suspected firecracker injury, tongue ripped; recuperating in Navi Mumbai hospital

The injured stray dog is recuperating well, says NGO | Sourced Photo

Mumbai: An injured stray dog was spotted in western suburb Kandivali on December 29. The dog's teeth were blown out and jaw and tongue reduced to mangled pieces of tissues.

Locals suspected that it was caused because someone burst a firecracker in its mouth however the cause of its bad condition is yet to be ascertained.

The canine is currently being treated at a facility in Navi Mumbai and is in a stable condition. The animal welfare organisation PAL said that the canine has also begun walking.

Dog found near Kandivali station

Chetan Bhandari who spotted the dog first said that he discovered him with blood all over it and in an injured condition near Bhanu Park, Kandivali station. Bandari was passing by when he first saw the canine.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, he said that locals informed him that someone must have burst a fire cracker in the dog's mouth which resulted in the injury. Thereafter he contacted the organisation PAL and they took the injured canine for medical treatment, Bhandari said.

The stray canine is stable

According to the information received by PAL team, the canine was admitted in Bhumi Jeevdaya Samvardhan Trust in Turbhe and at the time was in serious condition. Since then the dog has recovered they said in another message. He is presently in a stable condition, they added.

Sagar Savla, the founder of Trust, Turbhe had told Times of India that many of its teeth were fractured and jaws cracked.