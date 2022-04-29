Patiala clash: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders immediate inquiry

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident of clashes in Patiala and directed the top brass of the police department that none of any culprits responsible for this unfortunate incident should be spared.

Chairing a high-level meeting with the senior officers of state administration here at the chief minister’s residence Friday evening to review the law and order situation in Patiala following the violent clashes, he directed the DGP to keep a close tab over the current situation and constantly update him.

Mann said that AAP government was firmly committed for maintaining law and order situation in the state and no one would be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace at any cost. He, however, said that due to constant vigil of the state police force, Punjab was still one of the most peaceful states across the country.

The chief minister said that though Punjab being a border state was highly vulnerable as it was being considered a soft target by the inimical forces who want to disturb the peace of the state for their vested interests but due to the strict vigil of the state government the nefarious designs of such forces have been crushed time and again.

SINGLA SUSPENDED

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla was suspended for his involvement in a rally in Patiala. The party has suspended Singla for ``anti-party activities’’. The Punjab Shiv Sena president Yograj Sharma said that the decision was taken by top party leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Desai.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:35 PM IST