Patanjali Ayurveda Misleading Advertisement Case: SC Comes Down Heavily On Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna; Here's Why

New Delhi: Patanjali that enjoyed being one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in India in 2016, is one of the most popular names among Indian households, especially the middle class. The company key customers and fans are largely those who believe in organic, pure and Herbal products with no use of chemicals. Patanjali has been basing all its marketing efforts on this one point and has managed to attract masses strengthening its customer base over years. However, success invites controversies that spare no one. Patanjali, especially Patanjali Ayurved, is making news as the Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on yoga guru Ramdev and managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna for their "absolute defiance" in not filing proper affidavits of compliance in the misleading advertisement case and breaking "every barrier". It all started in November 2023 when The Indian Medical Association (IMA) filed a plea alleging that the company was conducting a defamatory campaign against modern medicine.

What is Patanjali Ayurveda Misleading Advertisement Case

November 2023: The Supreme Court of India warned Patanjanli Ayurved of a Rs 1 crore fine for misleading advertisement. Patanjali Ayurved was accused of promising permanent cure for some ailments without evidence and also of dismissing medical science. However notwithstanding the warning, the company continued the publishing of the misleading advertisements. The company gave false assurances to the court on several occasions.

February 2024: The Supreme Court ordered a temporary ban on the company's ads and issued a contempt notice to the company and its Managing Director Balkrishna.

19 March 2024, the Supreme Court of India directed Ramdev-owned Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director Acharya Balakrishna to personally appear before it to clarify the failure to respond to the contempt notice, and misleading advertisements about medicinal cures.

2nd April 2024: In its order, the SC gave the company one last opportunity to file a 'better' response in its contempt proceedings, within one week. The case will be next heard on April 10.



Two affidavits were supposed to be filed by Patanjali Ayurved

1) Explanation for why the company continued to publish misleading advertisements despite giving an undertaking the court that it wouldn't do so.

2) Explanation for failure to file their reply to the contempt notice issued to Balakrishna and the company.

History of Patanjali Ayurved

Patanjali Ayurved is an Indian multinational conglomerate holding company, based in Haridwar. It was founded by Ramdev and Balkrishna in 2006. Its main office is in Delhi, with manufacturing units and headquarters in the industrial area of Haridwar. The company manufactures cosmetics, ayurvedic medicine, personal care and food products. The CEO of the company, with a 94-percent share hold, is Balkrishna. Ramdev represents the company and makes strategic decisions. Patanjali Ayurved produces cosmetics and personal-care, ayurvedic and food products. The company opened Patanjali Paridhan, a clothing store in Delhi, in November 2018