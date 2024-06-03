 Pataliputra Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav Vs RJD's Misa Bharti
Pataliputra Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav Vs RJD's Misa Bharti

The counting will start at 8 a.m. on June 4. The preparation for the counting is currently underway in the districts where the centres have been established.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
One of the key battles in Bihar took place in the Pataliputra Lok Sabha Constituency between BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav and Lalu Prasad's daughter and RJD leader Misa Bharti in the 7th and final phase of the elections on May 31. 

Yadav won the last two elections by a small margin. This time, Misa Bharti is backed by a coalition including the RJD, Congress, RJD, Congress, CPI, CPM, CPI-ML, etc. In 2014, after the split between the BJP and JD(U), Ram Kripal Yadav joined the BJP riding on the Modi wave, he emerged victorious over Misa Bharti in the elections.

In 2019, Misa Bharti again contested against Ram Kripal Yadav in Pataliputra. Despite being nominated by the RJD, she faced defeat, with Ram Kripal Yadav securing a victory margin of over 39,000 votes.

The Modi-Nitish partnership under the NDA is likely to secure a victory in Bihar; however, compared to 2019, its seat share may decrease, as predicted by major exit polls on Saturday. India Today's Axis My India exit poll shows that the BJP-led NDA will win  29-33 seats. INDIA alliance is expected to get 7-10 seats, while others will get 0-2 seats.

