Party chief Sonia Gandhi to take final call on Prashant Kishore's induction into Congress: Sources

Congress top leadership after yesterday's meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi said that they are yet to decide whether poll strategist Prashant Kishor will join the Congress and what his role will be in the 2024 national election, the decision will be taken by Congress chief, they said, NDTV reported.

Kishor met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence here on Monday. This was their second meeting in the last three days and comes amid speculation that Kishor may join the Congress.

Top Congress leaders on Monday met at the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi and discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls and the 2024 general election. The meeting was attended by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, and Ambika Soni.

"The final decision has been left to Sonia Gandhi who had already done the process of consultation earlier and will take a final call in consultation with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, among others, about his exact role and whether he will join the party or support the party's election strategy ahead of the assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections in 2024," NDTV quoted a Congress leader as saying.

Kishor had met Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Saturday. The meeting on Saturday was also attended by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi along with a group of senior leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Ambika Soni and general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Venugopal later said that Kishor had given a detailed presentation with a road map for the 2024 General elections. Kishor is learnt to have said that Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha constituencies for the 2024 general elections.

Answering queries, he said the role of Kishor in the Congress party will be known within a week. Sources told ANI that Kishor, in his presentation, suggested that Congress should fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, and it should form alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra to which Rahul Gandhi has agreed.

(with NDTV and ANI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 03:40 PM IST