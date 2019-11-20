Winter Session Updates: Amit Shah to speak in RS today on issue of removing SPG cover for Gandhis

Amit Shah to speak in Rajya Sabha today on issue of removing SPG cover for Gandhis
Union Home Minister & BJP President Amit Shah will speak in Rajya Sabha today. Home minister Amit Shah is likely to make a statement around 11.10am on the decision to remove Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's SPG cover in Rajya Sabha, reported News18.
AAP MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over 'deteriorating' law, order situation in Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "deteriorating law and order situation" in Delhi. The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.
Sharad Pawar to meet PM Modi in Parliament today
The meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar & Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held at 12 pm today in Parliament.
BJD MP Prasanna Acharya gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya has given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increasing incidents of acid attack.'
