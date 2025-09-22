 CM Omar Abdullah-Led J&K Cabinet Set To Discuss Key Issues, Including Statehood And Reservation Matters
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCM Omar Abdullah-Led J&K Cabinet Set To Discuss Key Issues, Including Statehood And Reservation Matters

CM Omar Abdullah-Led J&K Cabinet Set To Discuss Key Issues, Including Statehood And Reservation Matters

As per the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, there must not be a gap longer than six months between the last meeting of one session and the first meeting of the next session of the Legislative Assembly.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | File Pic

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, will meet here on Tuesday, and several important issues are expected to be decided. The cabinet is also likely to recommend that the Lieutenant Governor convene the Legislative Assembly’s autumn session.

As per the Jammu &amp; Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, there must not be a gap longer than six months between the last meeting of one session and the first meeting of the next session of the Legislative Assembly.

“The Lieutenant Governor shall, from time to time, summon the Legislative Assembly to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit, but six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session,” says the Act.

Since the last sitting of the previous session was held on April 29, and according to the six-month rule, the next session must be held by October 28.

FPJ Shorts
Dhanashree Verma Reacts To Aahana Kumra's 'Played All The Boys' Remark On Rise And Fall, Gets Emotional: 'What Actual Nonsense?' - VIDEO
Dhanashree Verma Reacts To Aahana Kumra's 'Played All The Boys' Remark On Rise And Fall, Gets Emotional: 'What Actual Nonsense?' - VIDEO
Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Sahibzada Farhan Perform Gun-Shot Celebration After His Fifty In Super 4 Clash vs India? Pakistan Opener Answers
Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Sahibzada Farhan Perform Gun-Shot Celebration After His Fifty In Super 4 Clash vs India? Pakistan Opener Answers
NBCC Signs MoU With HUDCO For Key Infra Projects, To Execute ₹117 Crore Developments Across 4 Cities
NBCC Signs MoU With HUDCO For Key Infra Projects, To Execute ₹117 Crore Developments Across 4 Cities
Quinton De Kock Reverses ODI Retirement As South Africa Names Squads For Pakistan And Namibia Tours
Quinton De Kock Reverses ODI Retirement As South Africa Names Squads For Pakistan And Namibia Tours
Read Also
GST Cuts Ease Burden On Middle-Class Families: School Kits, Medicines, Toiletries, Among Other...
article-image

The issues of statehood and reservation are likely to dominate proceedings in the House.

In the last Assembly session, three resolutions on statehood lapsed due to disruptions created by the National Conference following the rejection of the adjournment motion brought by their legislators on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

In the previous session, the issue of reservation came up repeatedly in the House, with Sajad Gani Lone cornering the government over the matter.

The issue of the arrest of MLA Doda, Mehraj Malik, under the PSA could also come up during the Assembly’s autumn session.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu Accident Video: Bike Skids After Dog Comes In Middle Of Road; Rider, Pillion Escape...
article-image

Jammu and Kashmir has a 90-member Legislative Assembly, out of which 47 are from the Valley and 43 from the Jammu division.

The National Conference has 42, the BJP 29, Congress six, Peoples Democratic Party three, Awami Ittehad Party one, Peoples Conference one, CPI(M) one, Aam Aadmi Party one and six Independents.

The MLAs from the Congress party, five Independents and CPI(M) have supported the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Children Suspecting Affair In Noida

UP Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Children Suspecting Affair In Noida

Congress Leaders Back Priyanka Gandhi For Criticising India’s Foreign Policy Towards Palestine

Congress Leaders Back Priyanka Gandhi For Criticising India’s Foreign Policy Towards Palestine

Mid-Air Scare: Passenger Tries To Enter Cockpit Of Bengaluru-Varanasi Air India Express Flight

Mid-Air Scare: Passenger Tries To Enter Cockpit Of Bengaluru-Varanasi Air India Express Flight

2 Naxalites Killed In Encounter with Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur District

2 Naxalites Killed In Encounter with Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur District

CM Omar Abdullah-Led J&K Cabinet Set To Discuss Key Issues, Including Statehood And Reservation...

CM Omar Abdullah-Led J&K Cabinet Set To Discuss Key Issues, Including Statehood And Reservation...