Parliament Winter Session Updates: After criticism, VP ask Secretariat to revisit marshal's dress code

After criticism, VP ask Secretariat to revisit marshall's dress code
Rajya Sabha Chairman: Secretariat of the Rajya Sabha after considering various suggestions came out with a new dress code for the marshals. But we've received some observations by some political as well as well-meaning people. I've decided to ask Secretariat to revisit the same.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following uproar
Rajya Sabha adjourned following uproar till 2 pm after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow suspension of business under rule 267.
Congress MPs from Assam protest against privatisation of Numaligarh Refinery
Congress MPs from Assam, including Ripun Bora protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against the privatisation of Numaligarh Refinery.
Opposition raise slogans of 'Tanashahi bandh karo' in Lok Sabha
Delhi: Slogans of 'Tanashahi bandh karo, bandh karo' by Opposition as Question Hour gets underway in Lok Sabha. The first question in the House is on doubling of farmers income by 2022.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)