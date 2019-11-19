Parliament Winter Session Updates: After criticism, VP ask Secretariat to revisit marshal's dress code

India

Proceedings in both houses of Parliament continues for the second day Tuesday, with bills including the amendment to the Chit Funds Act 1982 to be moved for passage in Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswan has given suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha, over protests by JNU students against the hostel fee hik

After criticism, VP ask Secretariat to revisit marshall's dress code

Rajya Sabha Chairman: Secretariat of the Rajya Sabha after considering various suggestions came out with a new dress code for the marshals. But we've received some observations by some political as well as well-meaning people. I've decided to ask Secretariat to revisit the same.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following uproar

Rajya Sabha adjourned following uproar till 2 pm after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow suspension of business under rule 267.

Congress MPs from Assam protest against privatisation of Numaligarh Refinery

Congress MPs from Assam, including Ripun Bora protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against the privatisation of Numaligarh Refinery.

Opposition raise slogans of 'Tanashahi bandh karo' in Lok Sabha

Delhi: Slogans of 'Tanashahi bandh karo, bandh karo' by Opposition as Question Hour gets underway in Lok Sabha. The first question in the House is on doubling of farmers income by 2022.

