Parliament Winter Session begins today; farm laws repeal bill will be tabled on opening day

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note on Monday, with the government listing a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the first day itself, even as the Opposition plans to push for a law on minimum support price on agriculture produce.

The demand for repeal of laws having been met, the protesting farmers are pressing for a law on minimum support price. Various opposition parties have jumped onto the farm bandwagon and raised the issue of statutory backing for MSP at an all-party meet called by the government ahead of the session.

The Opposition also raised the issue of compensation for family members of farmers who had died during the year-long protests against the laws. The Congress has demanded a condolence resolution for the farmers who lost their lives.

At the all-party meeting, opposition leaders also demanded discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, fuel prices and unemployment in the ensuing session.

With PM Modi not present at the all-party meeting convened by the government, Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh sought cooperation from the Opposition for productive and smooth functioning of the House.

The government is ready for discussions on all issues that are permitted by the Lok Sabha speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman, Singh said.

Talking to reporters, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said leaders wanted to seek clarifications from the prime minister about the farm laws as there were apprehensions that these legislations might again come in some other form.

Some opposition leaders raised the issue of extended jurisdiction of the BSF in some states, including West Bengal.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh walked out of the meet, claiming he was not allowed to speak and raise issues related to farmers, especially MSP.

Several parties demanded that the women's reservation bill be taken up in the session, sources said.

The ruling BJP and the main opposition party, the Congress, have issued whips to their MPs to be present in higher attendance during the session.

The Congress has also convened a meeting of various opposition parties on Monday which the TMC and NCP leader Sharad Pawar may skip.

According Kharge, while TMC MPs would be busy at a party event in Kolkata, Pawar has to attend a marriage.

Besides the repeal bill, the government has listed 25 draft legislations for the session, including one to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI.

A Joint Committee of Parliament report on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, will also be tabled in the two Houses during the session.

The bill was brought in Parliament in 2019 and was referred to the committee for further scrutiny on demand of opposition members.

The session beginning Monday will conclude on December 23.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 11:30 PM IST