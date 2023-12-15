Parliament Security Breach: 'Mastermind' Lalit Jha Surrenders, Accused Wanted To Replicate Bhagat Singh

In a crucial breakthrough, Lalit Mohan Jha, identified as a key figure in the Parliament security breach, was apprehended on Thursday evening, as confirmed by police sources.

Accompanied by an associate, Lalit Jha voluntarily presented himself at the Kartavya Path Police station in the national capital, where he was subsequently arrested and handed over to the Special Cell spearheading the investigation.

Investigation Initiated By Special Cell

Following the arrest, Lalit Jha was transferred to the Special Cell, which is actively leading the investigation into the Parliament security breach.

An official statement from an officer confirmed Jha's arrest at the Kartavya Path Police station.

Events Unfolded During Zero Hour

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, a significant security breach occurred during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D infiltrated the chamber from the public gallery, releasing yellow smoke canisters, and shouting slogans before being subdued by vigilant MPs.

Simultaneously, outside the Parliament premises, two individuals, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters. Prompt police intervention resulted in the apprehension of the duo, adding an extra layer of disturbance to the overall incident.

Well-Coordinated Operation: Six Individuals in Custody

Police investigations indicate that the Parliament security breach was a well-coordinated and meticulously planned operation involving six individuals.

All suspects are currently in police custody as authorities work to unravel the intricacies of the plot.

Accomplices Apprehended

Four individuals, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol, and Neelam, were nabbed from the incident spot.

Additionally, an accomplice named Vishal, who provided shelter to the intruders before they reached Parliament, was detained in Gurugram.

The arrests mark significant progress in the ongoing investigation into the security breach.

