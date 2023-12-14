Parliament Security Breach: Police File Terrorism Charges Against 4; Role Of 2 More Accused Being Probed

Police have filed terrorism charges against four people arrested after two of them jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and set off smoke canisters in a major security breach inside Parliament that also led to the suspension of eight Delhi Police personnel.

As more details emerged on what Delhi police said on Thursday was a "well planned attack on Parliament" a day earlier, police sources said raids are being conducted at several places in the hunt for Lalit Jha, suspected to be the key conspirator.

5 out of 6 involved arrested so far

Police on Wednesday had said that six people, five of whom have been nabbed, were involved in the sensational incident that coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on Parliament that left nine people dead. Vishal Sharma alias Vickey, in whose house the accused stayed in Gurugram before reaching Parliament, is still under detention.

The sources said the role of two more persons has also surfaced during investigations, adding all the accused did everything as part of their foolproof plan.

Identities of 4 revealed

The four arrested persons-- Sagar Sharma (26), Manoranjan D (34), Amol Shinde (25) and Neelam Devi (37) -- were charged under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA besides sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC). Offences punishable under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA) are non-bailable.

A Delhi court sent the four arrested people to the city police's custody for seven days for interrogation after they were produced before Special Judge for NIA cases Hardeep Kaur. The police had sought their custodial interrogation for 15 days.

Act of terrorism

During hearing of arguments, the Delhi police accused the four of indulging in an act of terrorism and said they tried to incite fear.

"It was a well planned attack on Parliament," it said.

The police submitted that they have added Sections 16 and 18 of UAPA related to terrorism and conspiracy for terrorism respectively.

"Their right was limited to gallery. They jumped from the (visitors) gallery into the Well, which was trespass. They hid (smoke) canister in their shoes," the police said while referring to the security breach.

Custodial interrogation of accused necessary

The prosecution said the custodial interrogation of the four arrested people was necessary to unravel the actual motive behind the incident and find out if some other people were also involved.

"Special shoes were made in Lucknow which needs to be probed. They need to be taken to Mumbai, Mysore and Lucknow for probe," the court was told.