MHA Orders Probe Into Lok Sabha Security Breach

New Delhi: On request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered an enquiry into the parliament security breach incident that took place on Wednesday (December 13).

An enquiry committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts, informed Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Enquiry Committee will investigate into the reasons for the breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action.

The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest.

Unprecedented scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (December 13) when two men jumped and entered the area where the Members Of Parliament (MPs) sit in the Lower House. The two men also opened smoke/gas canisters leading to yellow smoke emitting in the Lok Sabha which led to chaos and confusion. They also shouted slogans.

The intruders were caught, thrashed and then handed over to the security by MPs themselves. The massive security breach was a scare to the members as well as the people and questions were raised as to how could they carry smoke canisters with them inside the parliament in the visitors' gallery using the pass.

The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue.

While this was happening, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.