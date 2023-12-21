Parliament Security Breach: Karnataka Software Engineer Who Is Son Of Former Police Officer Detained By Cops

Parliament Security Breach | File

Delhi Police detained a software engineer from Karnataka's Vidyagiri on Wednesday night in connection with the massive Lok Sabha security breach on December 13. The techie is the son of a retired Karnataka Police officer, and presently, he is being brought to Delhi for further investigation.

The techie is the flatmate of Manoranjan D, one of the accused

According to the following sources, the software engineer, Sai Krishna, knew Manoranjan D, who entered the Lok Sabha with hidden canisters and sprayed yellow smoke into the Parliament, leading to massive security panic. Sai Krishna is Manoranjan D's flatmate at the engineering college where they studied. As per reports, Sai Krishna was picked up from his sister's home in Bagalkot.

In connection with the same case, the Delhi Police Special Cell has detained another person from Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, The suspect is a 50-year-old named Atul Kulshetraf from Jalalpur.

To confirm the incident's plan, all six arrested were confronted with one another

On Wednesday, all six people arrested in the case were confronted with each other to confirm the plan of the incident. The four suspects, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neemal, and Amol Shinde, will be released from police detention on Thursday. Police also arrested two other accused, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat.

Police sources said that the six people arrested in the Parliament security breach case were members of a half-dozen WhatsApp groups named after Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekar Azad. According to the accused and other members of these organisations, they would regularly discuss the concepts and ideas of the freedom fighters and share relevant video footage.

On December 13 the major Parliament security breach happened

On December 13, while the Lok Sabha was in session, the main accused, Manohar D and Sagar Sharma, rushed inside and sprayed yellow smoke. Outside Parliament, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde were seen with the same smoke to protest. The four were arrested on UAPA charges for the massive Parliament security breach. As the police probe progressed, it was revealed that the security breach was a pre-planned action to start anarchy. Until now, no connection to any organisation has been found.

The arrested Manoranjan D received two entry passes from the office of BJP MP Pratap Simha. They found that shoes were not checked in Parliament during their prior reconnaissance, following which they hid the canisters inside their shoes and entered the Lok Sabha as visitors.