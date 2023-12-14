Parliament Security Breach: Arrested SC Youth Amol Shinde Hails From Maharashtra's Latur |

Amol Dhanraj Shinde (25), the youth arrested for creating a ruckus in Parliament, is a resident of Maharashtra. Amol is a native of Navakundzhari village in Chakur taluka of Latur. He spread yellow smoke from a smoke candle outside the Parliament House and raised slogans. He is currently in the custody of Delhi Police.

Following this incident, a team of Latur Police reached Amol Shinde's house and is interrogating Amol Shinde's parents.

More about Shinde

A Maharashtra Police official said that Shinde is a BA graduate. He belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, and the financial condition of his house is poor. His parents work as laborers on the farm, while his two brothers are also daily wage laborers. One of his brothers works in Panvel near Mumbai.

A police officer mentioned that Shinde was preparing for army and police recruitment. The officer stated that Shinde had gone to Delhi, telling his family that he was going to participate in the army recruitment drive. Since he had gone to such recruitment drives before, his parents did not suspect anything was wrong.

Shinde's family interrogated

Police interrogated Shinde's family and found out that while preparing for the police and army recruitment examinations, he had also worked as a labourer on the farm. The police official noted that it is not yet known whether Shinde is associated with any political party or not. The police are investigating how he reached Parliament.

An officer said they have visited Shinde's house to check his background, and he has no previous criminal record.