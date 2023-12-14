Who Is Neelam Verma? Highly Educated Yet Unemployed Haryana Woman Accused In Parliament Security Breach | ANI

Even as the security agencies continue to dig deeper to go to the bottom of Wednesday's major security breach in the Parliament, it has come to light that one of the six accused, Neelam Verma, hails from Haryana.

Neelam, the lone woman involved in the security breach, was one of the two, the other being Amol Shinde, who threw smoke canisters outside Parliament.

More about Neelam

According to information available, Neelam, in her late 30s, is a native of village Ghaso Khurd, district Jind, who comes from a farming family. Her father, Kohar Singh, has small land holdings and has a dairy business and runs a sweets shop (halwai) while her two brothers work as milkmen.

According to media reports, Neelam, who has masters’ degrees, was upset over her being unemployed despite being "highly qualified’’ and had been taking various tests including the state teachers’ exams but had not got any suitable job.

"She always spoke against injustice"

While some of the villagers knowing her held that she was an educated girl who always spoke against the injustice and had even participated in the protests held by farmers and wrestlers.

Stating that she was not associated with any political party, the family members said that Neelam was preparing for Haryana civil services (HCS) test and had been staying in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Hisar for the past about five months. They said that they did not know when she went to Delhi.

Neelam was active in farmers as well as wrestlers’ protests

Her younger brother Ram Niwas said that she had come home two days ago but had left. He said that he was informed by many friends that there was news about Neelam on TV today and that she had been detained by police. Agreeing that she was active in farmers as well as wrestlers’ protests, he said that the family had always asked her to focus on studies and exams instead of such protests.

Meanwhile, according to unconfirmed reports, it was said that all the accused were in touch with each other and four of them had stayed at the house of one Vicky Sharma in Sector 7 of Gurugram on Tuesday. Sources say that Sharma who also hails from Hisar and his wife have also been detained by security agencies.