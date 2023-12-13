Journalist Pallavi Ghosh Slammed For 'Tampering' With Evidence As She Tries To Grab Smoke Canister From Reporter After Parliament Security Breach

Journalist Pallavi Ghosh tries to snatch smoke canister from another journalist. | Screengrab

Journalist Pallavi Ghosh, along with other journalists reporting on the Parliament security breach, came under fire for trying to get a hold of an empty smoke canister that was apparently used by protesters during their intrusion on Wednesday. A viral video showed the journalists fighting for the canister to show it on their respective news channels.

In the video, the journalists pushing one another to grab the canister from another reporter, who was trying to explain the entire incident of Parliament breach. Among the journalists was CNN News18's senior editor Pallavi Ghosh, who surprised many social media users for trying to fight to snatch the canister away from the other reporter.

Security gayi tel lene, Indian media is fighting for smoke canisters. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/qQ3YbFTyMB — Narundar (@NarundarM) December 13, 2023

An X (formerly Twitter) user accused Ghosh of tampering with the evidence. "You tampered with evidence at a scene of crime you idiot," wrote the X user.

However, Ghosh responded to the user, saying that the canister was not an evidence. "Sorry. But this was not the one - it’s with the forensic team .. sorry to disappoint you - u think the cop will come and keep it there!" she said.

Sorry. But this was not the one - it’s with the forensic team .. sorry to disappoint you - u think the cop will come and keep it there ! — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) December 13, 2023

The incident with the journalists came to light just hours after a reported incident in Lok Sabha around 1 pm. On Wednesday, a significant breach occurred as intruders leaped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery during the ongoing proceedings of the Winter Session.