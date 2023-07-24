Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Chairman Suspends AAP MP Sanjay Singh For Further Sessions; House Adjourned Till 2 PM

Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session during the Opposition's protest in the House over the Manipur issue on Monday. Additionally, the House was adjourned till 2pm today amid the uproar by the members. They were demanding a statement from the prime minister in the House on the Manipur issue.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote. Before the motion was moved, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Singh for his "unruly behaviour" and cautioned him.

Opposition MPs To Meet RS Chairman After Singh's Suspension

Shortly after the House was adjourned amid loud sloganeering, the Opposition MPs are meeting with the Rajya Sabha Chairman over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the current Monsoon session.

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Earlier Till Noon

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for almost an hour till noon earlier today following heated exchanges between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and TMC's Derek O'Brien over the chair not mentioning the party affiliations of opposition members seeking a discussion on the Manipur issue.

Dhankhar read out the names of the MPs and the political parties they are affiliated with while detailing the 11 notices received under rule 176, mostly from treasury benches, seeking short-duration discussions over violence in states ranging from Rajasthan to Manipur.

But when he started to read out the notices received under rule 267 from MPs of opposition parties who sought to set aside the business of the day to take up the Manipur issue, he did not mention the party affiliations.