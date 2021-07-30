Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till August 2 amid protest by Opposition MPs

The number of polluted river stretches across India have increased from 302 to 351 from 2015 to 2018, the Lok Sabha was informed when asked about the status of rivers across India.

Based on monitoring results in terms of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), an indicator of organic pollution, the polluted river stretches are identified by the CPCB from time to time.

Considering this data between 2009 to 2012, "the report published in 2015 said there are 302 polluted river stretches across India while the same number had risen to 351 in 2018 as per the report based on monitoring data between 2016-2017," Minister of State for Jal Shakti & Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel said in a written reply on Thursday.