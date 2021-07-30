Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till August 2 amid protest by Opposition MPs

Punjab Congress MPs stage protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises, over three farm laws
Govt doesn’t want to pass the Bills without discussions, we are ready for discussion: Parliamentary Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha over Pegasus issue
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid protest by Opposition members over Pegasus, other issues.
Govt to introduce 2 Bills in Rajya Sabha as Opposition presses for its demands
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday will introduce two Bills in the Rajya Sabha -- amendment to Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act, 1961. The opposition, however, will continue reinforcing its demands on the Pegasus snooping issue, inflation and farm laws.
The RS Bulletin stated: "FM Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce a Bill to amend the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 -- The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021."
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge & leaders of like-minded Opposition parties held a meeting at LoP office in Parliament House
Polluted river stretches increased from 302 to 351: Govt in Lok Sabha
The number of polluted river stretches across India have increased from 302 to 351 from 2015 to 2018, the Lok Sabha was informed when asked about the status of rivers across India.
Based on monitoring results in terms of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), an indicator of organic pollution, the polluted river stretches are identified by the CPCB from time to time.
Considering this data between 2009 to 2012, "the report published in 2015 said there are 302 polluted river stretches across India while the same number had risen to 351 in 2018 as per the report based on monitoring data between 2016-2017," Minister of State for Jal Shakti & Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel said in a written reply on Thursday.
Lok Sabha scheduled to hold discussion on COVID-19 today
A discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic has been listed in the business schedule of Lok Sabha for Friday.
According to the revised order paper for Friday, N K Premchandran and Vinayak Raut will "raise a discussion on the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it." Rajya Sabha held a discussion on the pandemic in the beginning of the Monsoon session. The government put up a staunch defence of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the Upper House of Parliament.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of Pegasus
Tharoor writes to Om Birla, seeks action over 'last-minute refusal' of officials to appear before parliamentary panel
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology Chairman Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action over "last-minute refusal" of representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Communications to appear before the panel's meeting scheduled for July 28.
In a letter to the Speaker, Tharoor said the "last-minute refusal of the Ministries/Department to appear before the Committee has been unprecedented and clearly constitutes breach of parliamentary privilege and contempt of the House".
