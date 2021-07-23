Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourns for the day amid Opposition uproar

There has been no delay in entering into purchase agreements with the domestic vaccine manufacturers. Advance payments have also been made to manufacturers for the supply orders placed with them: Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS (Health) in Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh requests TMC MP Santanu Sen to withdraw from the House as he has been suspended from the House - a Motion has been moved and approved.
The only business that could be transacted so far was a 4-hour discussion on COVID-19 issues and the hour-long reply of the concerned Minister: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu
Trinamool Congress' Santanu Sen suspended from parliament session day after he snatched Pegasus statement from IT minister. (PTI)
Piyush Goyal meets Venkaiah Naidu over TMC MPs paper snatching incident
Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Friday met Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over the issue of snatching of a paper from the hands of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and tearing it off by TMC MP Santanu Sen yesterday, said sources.
Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan were also present at the meeting.
The development comes after TMC MP Santanu Sen on Thursday snatched the statement on Pegasus matter from Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha and tore it into pieces.
Following this, there was a verbal feud between BJP and TMC MPs. Marshals intervened to bring the situation under control. (ANI)
The kind of culture of violence that TMC has in Bengal, it is bringing the same in Parliament: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon, that is supposed to be used against terrorists. The Prime Minister and Home Minister have used this against the Indian state and against our institutions, said Rahul Gandhi
We've two agenda items: Citizen's data privacy & security and cybersecurity. This issue ('Pegasus Project' media report) comes under these agendas. Standing committee has right to question govt secretaries. We demand a sitting SC judge-led judicial probe, says Congress' Shashi Tharoor
CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem gives notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.
Several NDA MPs, including BJP MPs Vishnu Dayal Ram, Ravi Kishan, Sushil Kumar Singh, and JD(U) MP Alok Kumar Suman have listed broad measures needed to control the population growth, under Private Member's Bill.
Congress, DMK, and Shiv Sena MPs protest against 'Pegasus Project' media report in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has given suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'Pegasus Project' media report.
Congress MPs will hold protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament over farmers' agitation and the 'Pegasus Project' media report on Friday. Prior to joining the protest, the Congress MPs will attend a meeting at Parliamentary Party (CPP) office. Several Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest against the Centre's farm laws in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises on Thursday. (ANI)