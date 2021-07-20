Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Business Advisory Committee meeting of Rajya Sabha will be held on July 22

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on 'Pegasus Project' media report
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on 'Pegasus Project' media report issue
Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to make a statement on 'Pegasus Project' issue in Rajya Sabha today
LokSabha scheduled to take up The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, Rajya Sabha scheduled to discuss The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill
Lok Sabha scheduled to take up The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 & The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 today.
Rajya Sabha scheduled to discuss The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 today.
CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem gives notice to to suspend the business and discuss the alleged spying by the government on opposition party leaders, journalists, judges, and even union ministers using Pegasus spyware
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has moved a motion of Adjournment of the business of the House to discuss over Pegasus issue
Opposition including Congress, TMC, RJD, DMK held a meeting at Parliament and decided to raise the issue of Pegasus in both the Houses
MHA tells Lok Sabha government strengthening counter-terrorism apparatus, including equipping security forces and intelligence agencies with requisite resources, equipment, modern tech, training
Maharashtra and Odisha governments request to collect caste details in the forthcoming Census. The Centre has decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste wise population other than SCs and STs in Census, Ministry of Home Affairs tells Lok Sabha
Now Congress Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh rides to Parliament on a cycle to protest against fuel hike
Illegal migrants including Rohingyas pose a threat to national security: Ministry of Home Affairs in Lok Sabha
Shiv Sena MPs submitted a memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking a probe in 'Pegasus Project' media report by a Joint Parliamentary Committee
Government asked people to wear masks & maintain social distancing. But what were they doing, during the elections in different states? You are breaking your own rules. They should be given credit for flouting COVID norms: Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi appealed to people to clang utensils, light up candles. People trusted him & did all of it. He didn't fulfill his promise but disappointed them. Instead of taking its blame, he made the health minister a scapegoat: Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha
Infection rate was 2.3% before West Bengal polls but after 8 phases, it rose to 33%; Kudos to our CM, it has again come down below 1.8% now: TMC MP Dr Santanu Sen in Rajya Sabha
BJD MPs and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal hold discussions regarding the proceedings of the House
Raise Budget of Health Ministry & build infrastructure for future challenges: Shiromani Akali Dal will boycott PM Modi's briefing on COVID-19: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Today Shiromani Akali Dal will boycott PM Modi's briefing on COVID-19. It will be attended only after he calls a meeting to discuss farm issues: Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD President