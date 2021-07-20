India

Updated on

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Business Advisory Committee meeting of Rajya Sabha will be held on July 22

By FPJ Web Desk

The Pegasus issue is expected to be raised as the Houses convene on Tuesday. Parliament's Monsoon session began on a stormy note on Monday as the Opposition, protesting over a host of issues including farm laws and fuel price hike, prevented Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing newly-inducted Union ministers, a customary practice.

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Business Advisory Committee meeting of Rajya Sabha will be held on July 22
-

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on 'Pegasus Project' media report

Congress to hold press conferences in every state tomorrow on the 'Pegasus Project' media report

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on 'Pegasus Project' media report issue

Congress Lok Sabha members to meet at CPP Office today at 10.30 am

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to make a statement on 'Pegasus Project' issue in Rajya Sabha today

LokSabha scheduled to take up The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, Rajya Sabha scheduled to discuss The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill

Lok Sabha scheduled to take up The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 & The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 today.

Rajya Sabha scheduled to discuss The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 today.

CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem gives notice to to suspend the business and discuss the alleged spying by the government on opposition party leaders, journalists, judges, and even union ministers using Pegasus spyware

PM Modi and Amit Shah arrive at the Parliament

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has moved a motion of Adjournment of the business of the House to discuss over Pegasus issue

First discussion & then presentation: Mallikarjun Kharge

BJP all-MP meeting underway at Parliament, in the presence of PM Modi

Nobody is obstructing nation's development, we will raise Pegasus issue, says Mallikarjun Kharge

BJP all-MP meeting concluded at Parliament

Opposition including Congress, TMC, RJD, DMK held a meeting at Parliament and decided to raise the issue of Pegasus in both the Houses

Opposition parties to meet at 2 pm to decide on attending PM Modi's brief on COVID-19 today

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid the uproar by the Opposition

No iota of link between Govt and Pegasus issue: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned soon after it began till 12 noon amid uproar by the Opposition

Sharad Pawar attends opposition party meeting

Congress raised all issues in LS, other than farm issues: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 1 pm

MHA tells Lok Sabha government strengthening counter-terrorism apparatus, including equipping security forces and intelligence agencies with requisite resources, equipment, modern tech, training

Maharashtra and Odisha governments request to collect caste details in the forthcoming Census. The Centre has  decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste wise population other than SCs and STs in Census, Ministry of Home Affairs tells Lok Sabha

Now Congress Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh rides to Parliament on a cycle to protest against fuel hike

Following morning disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, the House is to resume normal functioning at 1 pm

Illegal migrants including Rohingyas pose a threat to national security: Ministry of Home Affairs in Lok Sabha

Shiv Sena MPs submitted a memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking a probe in 'Pegasus Project' media report by a Joint Parliamentary Committee

Since Pegasus spyware is only sold to vetted govts, question arises which govt?: Shashi Tharoor

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 1.30 pm

BJP chief and MP JP Nadda gets the office of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at the Parliament

I pay tribute to COVID warriors including doctors and paramedics: Mallikarjun Kharge

Lockdown was announced overnight, just like Demonatisation: Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha

Government asked people to wear masks & maintain social distancing. But what were they doing, during the elections in different states? You are breaking your own rules. They should be given credit for flouting COVID norms: Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi appealed to people to clang utensils, light up candles. People trusted him & did all of it. He didn't fulfill his promise but disappointed them. Instead of taking its blame, he made the health minister a scapegoat: Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha

Infection rate was 2.3% before West Bengal polls but after 8 phases, it rose to 33%; Kudos to our CM, it has again come down below 1.8% now: TMC MP Dr Santanu Sen in Rajya Sabha

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for second time till 3 pm amid continued opposition protest

BJD MPs and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal hold discussions regarding the proceedings of the House

Lok Sabha adjourned till July 22

Congress not attending PM Modi's briefing on COVID-19: Mallikarjun Kharge

Raise Budget of Health Ministry & build infrastructure for future challengesRaise Budget of Health Ministry & build infrastructure for future challengesShiromani Akali Dal will boycott PM Modi's briefing on COVID-19: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Today Shiromani Akali Dal will boycott PM Modi's briefing on COVID-19. It will be attended only after he calls a meeting to discuss farm issues: Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD President

Raise Budget of Health Ministry & build infrastructure for future challenges: Ram Gopal Yadav, SP MP

Our LS, RS members protested at Mahatma Gandhi statue on issue of Pegasus & hacking of phones. We have given notices in both Houses: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

Business Advisory Committee meeting of Rajya Sabha will be held on July 22 at Parliament

Rajya Sabha adjourned till July 22

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in