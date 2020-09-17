Parliament Monsoon Session Latest Updates: China undertook significant infrastructure construction activities in border areas: Rajnath Singh

We remain prepared to deal with all contingencies: Rajnath Singh
As tensions between the two countries heat up, Singh said, "The situation this year is very different both in terms of scale of troops involved & no. of friction points. We do remain committed to peaceful resolution of the current situation. At the same time, we remain prepared to deal with all contingencies,"
He added, "In the present situation, there are sensitive operational issues which I cannot detail. I hope the House will understand the sensitivity of the matter."
China undertook significant infrastructure construction activity to enhance its deployment capabilities in border areas: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke at Rajya Sabha regarding the India-China border clash. He said, "Chinese actions reflect a disregard of our various bilateral agreements. The amassing of the troops by China goes against the 1993 & 1996 Agreements. Respecting and strictly observing Line of Actual Control is the basis for peace &tranquility in the border areas."
"While our armed forces abide scrupulously by it, this has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side," the minister added.
The Defense Minister added, "China, in last many decades undertook significant infrastructure construction activity to enhance their deployment capabilities in the border areas. Our Govt too has stepped up the budget for border infrastructure development to about double the previous levels."
