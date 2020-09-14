India

Updated on
LIVE

Parliament monsoon session latest updates: Lok Sabha resumes

By FPJ Web Desk

The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament commenced today. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held today and subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 1.

Parliament monsoon session latest updates: Lok Sabha resumes

Question Hour is the golden hour but you say that it can't be held due to the circumstances: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Question Hour is the golden hour but you say that it can't be held due to the circumstances. You conduct the proceedings but single out Question Hour. You are trying to strangulate the democracy: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP in Lok Sabha

Entire country has stood by the Army irrespective of whose government is at the Centre: Sanjay Raut

The entire country has stood by the Army irrespective of whose government is at the Centre and will always do the same, says Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in Delhi.

DMK MLAs arrive at the state legislative assembly, wearing masks with 'Ban NEET, save TN students' printed on them

Question of support for military beyond debate we're very strongly with our Army:Shashi Tharoor

Entry of ex-MPs/MLCs/MLAs/personal secretaries restricted inside Parliament House

Entry of ex-MPs/MLCs/MLAs/personal secretaries/personal assistants/family members/personal guests and visitors accompanying MPs restricted inside the Parliament House till further orders, in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

House adjourned for one hour

MPs pay tribute to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'

Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the 'inclusion of names of prominent leaders in Delhi Police chargesheet on Delhi riots'

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1305349933856325632?s=20

Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh

Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh.

Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi: PM Modi

I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers: PM Modi

Monsoon Session of the Parliament begins

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in